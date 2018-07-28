Aspiring Clr seeks to revive Nottingham deal

HARARE - As Zimbabwe holds its national harmonised elections on Monday, very few people have had the chance to scrutinise the calibre of candidates bidding to become their representatives in local government issues.

Such has been the focus placed on the presidential plebiscite where President Emmerson Mnangagwa, MDC Alliance’s Nelson Chamisa, and 21 others, that very few people are aware of their aspiring councillors.

The independent council elections candidate for Sunningdale Ward 10 — Trust Simbarashe Gushure who spent 17 years in Nottingham City in England – is aiming to use his experience to revive its twinning arrangement with Harare.

“I have been coming to Zimbabwe for business purposes but I decided to run for the councillor position for Sunningdale as an independent candidate with the hope of bringing value to our local authority in the event that people elect me.

“Four, five years ago I was working with the Harare City Council (HCC) trying to revive a twinning agreement between Nottingham City Council with Harare.

“I am the chairperson of the Quality and Fairness Commission for the city of Nottingham and a representative of all non-white people in Nottingham,” Gushure said.

He said the people of Sunningdale and the HCC would benefit from his ambassadorial role in Nottingham where he sources business for the town.

“Here we lack experience and expertise on how we manage our finances. We also lack exposure on how we collect our refuse. Here we lack in every aspect.

“I am promising to bring back the expertise I got from England. I want to give at least one refuse truck and two ambulances among many other things. I want to make sure that streets are clean.

“Harare can be a great city again. If we do work hard and have programmes involving all departments in which they go and learn something in Nottingham and in return, Nottingham council brings theirs here, the city can benefit a lot in the way its conducts its business.

“I want to cement that relationship between these two cities,” said Gushure.

The connection between Nottingham and the capital of Zimbabwe was established 30 years ago.

But, for many years, due to the oppressive regime of former president Robert Mugabe, the relationship has been dormant.