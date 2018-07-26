Zim triathletes off to Algiers

HARARE - Fledgling triathletes Andie Kuipers and Matthew Denslow left the country for Algiers, Algeria, on Monday for the African Youth Games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

The youthful pair left together with their coach Pamela Fulton ahead of Friday’s super-sprint time trials that will be used to determine athletes’ start number and choice of starting position for the medal day two event.

“In addition to our athletes representing Zimbabwe at these games, some of our technical officials Rick Fulton, David Ellis and Catherine Jennings were selected by the ITU / ATU to officiate at the triathlon events and we wish them all the best in their assigned duties,” TZ secretary-general Carol Pakenham said.

Kuipers was part of the TZ delegation to Agadir, Morocco, for the Youth Olympic Games that also featured Marcel Paulser and Mikayla Colegrave in the week-long camp.

Denslow bounces back this time around after missing out on the Morocco camp due to work commitments.