Zim gets 4th Fifa Master

HARARE - Gweru-based Brightwell Tendai Kadenge is now the fourth Zimbabwean to successfully complete the Fifa Master in Management, Law, and Humanities of Sport education course.

The other Zimbabweans to have attained this highly-prestigious qualification are Fifa development officer for Africa, Solomon Madege and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) athletes’ engagement manager, Primrose Mhunduru.

Kadenge together with another Zimbabwean based in Namibia, Thuba Sibanda completed their course this year which saw them travel to various universities across Europe.

They started off at the De Montfort University in Leicester, England before moving on to SDA Bocconi School of Management in Milan, Italy and then the University of Neuchâtel in Switzerland. Every year, Fifa avails three scholarships for African students to attend this valuable course which costs over $50 000 for self-funded students.

Kadenge successfully applied for the scholarship and was enrolled for the course last year.

“It was an incredible experience and the course went on very well,” an excited Kadenge told the Daily News.

“We started with the Humanities module at De Montfort University and then we moved to SDA Bocconi to complete the Management module.

“After that, we then completed our course at the University of Neuchâtel for the Law module.”

Kadenge, who used to be a teacher before enrolling for the course, feels that it is in management where the African game is lagging behind and hopes to use the knowledge he gained to correct the wrongs.

“I feel like the Management module was the most critical part of this course because that’s where we need to do more as Africans,” he said.

“We learned how to organise events, securing sponsorship and marketing. We were assigned a practical exercise whereby we needed to get AC Milan back to its rightful place in Italian football.

“Everyone knows AC Milan is no longer the club it used to be. So it was a priceless experience working with such a big club to see how we could turn around their fortunes.”

Writing in a blog on Paynamibia.org, Sibanda was also pleased with the opportunity she got after enrolling for the course.

“Gaining a place into the Fifa Master in itself is an incredible opportunity, and being the only female from Africa this year makes the magnitude of this achievement huge,” Sibanda wrote.

“I am grateful for the platform...where I can learn from sports industry experts, when it comes to the business of sport, the preserved history, heritage and legacy of sport and everything to do with legislation, policies as applies to sports law.”

The Fifa Master is organised by the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES) in partnership with the world football body.

It was created to promote management education within the sports world and it has developed to become a top graduate programme developing all-round managers who can cope with the increasingly complex world of sport.