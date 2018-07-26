Triangle's Denias hangs his boots

HARARE – Long-serving Triangle United forward Courage Denias has called time on his playing career following last weekend’s 0-1 defeat to Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Gibbo Stadium.

The 33-year-old forward has been an integral part of the Sugar Sugar Boys’ stay in the top flight since their promotion into the top flight league in the 2013 season.

A native of the Lowveld region, Denias had started his career at Triangle in 2006 while the team was still in the Zifa Eastern Region Division One before making his name with Chitungwiza United which was later renamed to Eagles FC.

He also had a stint with CAPS United.

Following the Sugar Sugar Boys’ promotion, Denias retraced his roots back to the Lowveld where he has been an omnipresent figure in the squad.

However, Denias has been used as an impact player in the past two seasons.

“Courage has been a great servant for Triangle United and has dedicated at least 12 years of his career to this club,” Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro told the Daily News.

“Our hope was to win the Bosso match and see Courage go out with a bang since it was his last match as a player for this club.”

Denias will, however, remain part of the club as he will be incorporated into the Sugar Sugar Boys’ technical department after attaining his coaching badges.

“He has been a great servant for this club and he will remain an integral part of this team. Very soon the club will be sending him to attend coaching courses so that we can upgrade him,” Mangwiro said.

“With the experience he gained over the years, he will be a valuable asset for the club and will impart the knowledge he has to our young players.”

Meanwhile, the Sugar Sugar Boys have been reunited with full back Praise Tonha after he signed during the mid-season transfer window.

Tonha had been on the books of CAPS United during the first half of this season after joining from the now-defunct How Mine.

The right back, however, endured a torrid time at the Green Machine where he failed to cement a place in coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s starting XI.

Before joining How Mine, the former defender had made his name in the Lowveld with the Sugar Sugar Boys.

“Praise (Tonha) is now back at Triangle; the deal is good as done,” Mangwiro revealed.

“He’s an experienced player and will be a valuable addition to the team in this second half of the season.”

When the first half of the season concluded, Triangle were poised to challenge the duopoly between log leaders FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Mangwiro’s side now trail FC Platinum by 14 points which makes it difficult to challenge for the title.