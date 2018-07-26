Rights commission deploys monitors

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has deployed election monitors across the country to participate during and after the election period.

ZHRC monitors commenced their duties on July 23 and will stretch up to August 6.

“In terms of section 243 (c) of the Constitution one of the functions of ZHRC is to monitor, assess and ensure observance of human rights and freedoms.

“In light of this mandate, the ZHRC has been monitoring all electoral processes and contributing to the promotion of an environment conducive to the conduct of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“Apart from monitoring the political situation, ZHRC teams will also be doing their usual duties of handling complaints and investigations, as well as human rights education and promotion…and will continue to visit the communities and use all viable media,” ZHRC said in a statement.

“The public should take advantage of the commission’s presence in their respective areas to lodge any human rights related complaints and violations to respective provincial team leaders.”