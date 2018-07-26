Huge send off for PE's Muhomba

HARARE – Prince Edward School’s sports director, Dudzai Muhomba, who passed away in Harare earlier this week, was given a befitting send-off at Zororo Memorial Cemetery in Chitungwiza yesterday.

The multi-talented sports coach and administrator passed on in Harare on Monday having been ill since April. He was 46 and leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

However, in death, Muhomba managed to bring together Prince Edward School and fierce rivals Churchill Boys High.

The two schools’ rivalry dates back to 1950 when Churchill was formed to become the main protagonist to Prince Edward, who were established in 1898.

Before joining the Milton Park-based school, Muhomba had honed his skills at Churchill.

Hundreds of Prince Edward students thronged the cemetery where they were joined by pupils from Churchill to pay their last respects to the fallen schools’ sports icon.

Even Churchill alumni including Zimbabwe Cricket international Chamu Chibhabha and the retired Prosper Utseya were also in attendance.

Representatives from Peterhouse, Watershed, the Sports and Recreation Commission, the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and other various sporting organisations also attended yesterday’s burial.

Family spokesperson and Muhomba’s young brother, Kizito, who is the headmaster at Christian Brothers College in Bulawayo, was devastated by his sibling’s death.

“We loved him as a brother, a most loving brother, who led by example,” Kizito said.

“We have lost a brother, his children have lost a father, and the sports fraternity has lost an icon. He was committed at his work and you look for that in people, he was a very rare kind of sports administrator.”

Prince Edward headmaster Aggrippa Sora said the school has lost a hard worker.

“We are definitely poorer without him. No one can get to the extent Dudzai was committed to his work,” Sora said.

“We started noticing his deteriorating health during the April holiday when we were just coming back from our Dairibord Schools Rugby Festival. He subsequently missed our first rugby game of the season…that’s when we started realising how important a sports administrator of excellence he was. He was a hard worker, very energetic; those who knew him can attest to the fact that sport was his life.

“He raised the flag of PE high but not only PE, he did the same at Churchill and here we also have representatives from various sections Muhomba impacted positively.”

SRC representative Sylvester Machaka said: “In sports he is one person I would call our national hero. I had known him for more than 20 years since my days at the University of Zimbabwe. I then left for rugby and then Zimbabwe Cricket and Muhomba was one person who was our right hand person in all the programmes that we did.”