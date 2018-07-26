Government throws white farmers lifeline

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has thrown a lifeline to white commercial farmers by inviting them to enter into joint ventures with resettled farmers as part of reviving agriculture and boosting the economy.

Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri told the white farmers — many of whom struggled under deposed leader Robert Mugabe — that those who wished to undertake farming, but did not have land, were at liberty to scout for partners.

This included going into co-operative farming arrangements such as joint ventures and contract farming agreements.

Shiri told the white farmers at Esbank Farm in Mazowe last Friday that “both black and white farmers work together in harmony towards formulating winning strategies to attain the breadbasket status which Zimbabwe used to occupy in the region.”

“As the minister responsible … I am glad to inform you that constitutionalism and adherence to the rule of law are now guiding principles in Zimbabwe.

“Please be advised that the current government has zero tolerance to lawlessness and as such all our esteemed farmers are hereby given the assurances of the highest order that their investments are safe,” said Shiri.