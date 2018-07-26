Broke ZC unable to pay players, staff

HARARE – Struggling Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), who are sinking deeper into a financial mess, have revealed they are not able to pay monies owed to players and staff due to stringent measures employed by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Zimbabwe were forced to field a largely inexperienced side for the Twenty20 Triangular Series in Harare involving Pakistan and Australia.

It was the same scenario in the five-match ODI series against Pakistan in Bulawayo as Zimbabwe were whitewashed 5-0 by the Asians.

This was after a section of senior players recused themselves from selection until they got a written assurance from ZC that they will be paid their outstanding dues dating back to July last year when the team toured Sri Lanka.

Among those who refused to take part are Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Graeme Cremer and Craig Ervine while Sikandar Raza opted to play in Canada.

Malcolm Waller had put his hand up for selection but bailed out on the team on the eve of the first ODI in Bulawayo.

“ZC will not be able to fulfil the commitment to pay staff and players all monies owed to them on July 25, 2018,” ZC spokesperson Darlington Majonga said in a statement yesterday.

“This is deeply regretted and we apologise unreservedly to all affected. When the commitment to pay the salaries and match fees was made, ZC was not aware of the stringent measures that the ICC would introduce as part of the controlled spending which has slowed down the release of expected funds. However, the ICC and ZC have worked on an interim arrangement to fast-track an exceptional payment specifically for staff and players.

“The exact details and timing of this payment will be known within 48 hours. While we are encouraged by this development, we understand the full impact that this late payment has on staff and players and their ability to pay their accounts, landlords and the like.”