Saz applauds Fidelity Life Assurance

HARARE - Standards Association of Zimbabwe (Saz) director-general Eve Gadzikwa has praised Fidelity Life Assurance of Zimbabwe for continually being certified by the standards body despite belonging to a sector in which most players don’t go beyond regulatory requirements.

Gadzikwa, who handed over the internationally-recognised SAZ ISO 9001:2015 certificate to Fidelity Life Assurance at a Harare hotel on Monday, said Fidelity Life Assurance is now better-positioned than its competitors to deliver quality service on a consistent basis.

“This sector is a regulated sector. Some players in this sector believe they can do away with standards.

“They think all they should do is to comply with the regulator’s requirements but guess what consumers, customers out there have their own expectations and without this certification it is very difficult to be able to offer a consistent service that satisfies customers every single day,” said the Saz director-general.

She challenged the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed company, which was first certified in 2005, to keep on raising the bar.

“This is a journey of continuous improvement. Our expectation is that you are not going to end here. We don’t expect you to sleep; we expect you to continue pushing.

“This certification is confirmation that you are very serious and committed to customer service. Our expectation is that you will continue to satisfy your customers through making use of SAZ ISO 9001:2015,” Gadzikwa said.

In a speech read on his behalf by the company’s head of risk and compliance Ernest Masvavike, Fidelity Life Assurance chief executive officer Reuben Java said the SAZ ISO 9001:2015 certification was part of efforts to make his company a centre of excellence in the provision of financial and other related products.

“The certification is a clear testament of hard work, consistency and commitment by the board, management and staff to improve the quality of the services we provide and to enhance customer experience

“As Fidelity Life Assurance, we understand that it is no longer enough to satisfy customers but to delight and exceed customers’ expectations,” said Java, adding that the certification will make it possible for Fidelity Life Assurance to deliver consistent and high-quality service.

“This system is self-auditing and self-correcting. It is through these audits that we are able to demonstrate conformance to all applicable requirements-these include legal, customer and SAZ ISO 9001:2015 requirements.”