17,5 percent civil servants allowance not one-off payment'

HARARE - The government has said the 17,5 percent allowance awarded to civil servants was not a one-off payment.

This comes amid claims that it was a vote-catching gimmick ahead of the July 30 vote.

Public Service Commission chair Vincent Hungwe said in a statement yesterday that there were people who were lying that the government will reverse the increment.

“It has come to the attention of the Public Service Commission that some elements are relaying false information to the effect that the 17,5 percent civil service special allowance agreed between the government and the Civil Service Apex Council on May 24, 2018 is a once-off payment.

“The special allowance was introduced to cushion members of the public service from the rising cost of living. It is a non-taxable allowance that will increase the net income of civil servants. Government will not withdraw the allowance as it now forms part of the remuneration package for civil servants as agreed to by the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC).

“The Public Service Commission seeks to categorically state that the 17,5 special allowance is not a once-off payment but it is going to be part of one’s earnings with effect from July 2018.”

According to the statement, the agreement is expected to implement the payment of cash-in-lieu of vacation leave who had reached a ceiling of 123 days over six months between July and December 2018.

The government is also expected to implement the alignment of rentals in government accommodation to housing allowance.

The statement added that they have started paying cash-in-lieu of vacation leave for teachers.

“Modalities for alignment of rentals for institutional accommodation with housing allowances are being finalised.

“Government remains committed to improving the conditions of service for all its employees across all sectors. In pursuit of this agenda, government pledges to continue to work with all stakeholders, including partners under the NJNC, to formulate a comprehensive, holistic equitable remuneration framework for all its employees.”