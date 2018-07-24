ZBC Gweru licensing condemned

HARARE - Zimbabwe Association of Communication Radio Stations (Zacras) has condemned the recent awarding of the broadcasting licence to the ZBC to operate in Gweru saying it was an affront to the fight against opening community airwave spaces.

Zacras acting national coordinator Kudzie Kwangwari said the latest development was also against the holding of free and fair elections.

“Zacras notes with concern the recent awarding of a broadcasting licence to the ZBC to operate in Gweru, especially as it comes against a background of persistent outcry and demands by progressive media stakeholders to democratise the broadcasting sector and allow diverse players and voices to be heard,” Kwangwari said.

“Awarding of broadcasting licences to only those that are linked to the ruling party or their proxies is not in the spirit of promoting a diverse and democratic broadcasting media but just having more of the same voices at the expense of other communities in Zimbabwe whose voices remain marginalised and at the periphery of the development agenda in Zimbabwe.”

Kwangwari said his organisation was protesting against pluralism without diversity therefore urging the government of Zimbabwe through the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe “to seriously consider licensing of community radio stations scattered around the country instead of trying to fool communities by presenting decentralised ZBC as community radios.”

Zacras has for the past decade been fighting a losing battle to have community radio stations opened in the country.

However, as the country inches towards the harmonised elections due on Monday next week, the organisation said the absence of the community voice made the elections not free and fair.

“Holding elections in the absence of licensed community radio stations does not conform to the requirements of democratic, free, fair and credible elections.

“Therefore, if President Mnangagwa still believes in free and democratic, undisputed elections community voices must be allowed space. We urge government to licence community radios now.”



