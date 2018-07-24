Harrison demands more from Harare City players

HARARE - After watching his charges fail to pick up maximum points in their last three matches, Harare City coach Mark Harrison feels his players need to come out of their “comfort zone” if they are to realise their full potential in the Castle Lager Premiership.

The Sunshine Boys are without a win since the resumption of the second half of the season as they only managed three straight draws against CAPS United (0-0), Bulawayo City (1-1) and Chapungu (0-0) to remain seventh on the log table with 31 points from 20 matches.

Harrison urged his players to start living up to the early promise they showed in the first half of the season.

“If you want to make a real top team, with a top mentality, you need to grow up and the best way is to have this kind of feeling,” Harrison said.

“Players have to learn how to cope with this level of the game and expectation and that level of pressure.

“They have to survive, and when they survive, they become stronger. You know we can play football, we can move the ball around, we can create chances, we are just not showing the desire to win.

“They feel comfortable, they feel they have done their job but haven’t done anything yet.”

Harrison said winning the league is beyond their reach this season but they have the potential to become the third best team in the league after Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

“We can’t win the league. We can’t win it. But what I think man for man, we are as good as any other team in the league. In fact, I think we are the third best team; the two platinum teams are the best. We have the quality and ability to be that third best team right now,” he said.

“The problem is we are not showing enough so at the moment we are seventh because that’s where we are sitting on the log. But I know how good those players are individually and as a group but we have got to start doing more.

“They have got to demand more from themselves and each other. We have lost only three games in 20 matches but we have not won enough; we are not scoring enough goals.

We work on it, we talk about it, we are creating chances every game but inept in front of goal.

“We are not playing with intensity and that’s not what we are doing at the moment. Players got to stand up now and be counted.”