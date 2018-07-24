Dark clouds hang over Mashayamombe

HARARE - Dark clouds are hanging over former Zanu PF Harare province political commissar — Shadreck Mashayamombe and four other people — whose bid for the courts to drop charges of public violence against them — have been rejected by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Mashayamombe, who was sacked from Zanu PF last November following the stunning resignation of former president Robert Mugabe — on the back of a military intervention — is bidding to reclaim the Harare South constituency in next week’s national harmonised elections on an MDC Alliance ticket.

However, he faces a public violence charge with the quartet of Peckias Murindi, Joseph Gakaka, Vengai Mutepaire, and Charles Ngwenya, over disturbances alleged to have been orchestrated by the group in April last year, during the time of ugly Zanu PF succession and factional wars.

Yesterday Mashayamombe, 32, appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo where prosecutor Idah Maromo told the court that their bid for withdrawal of the charges had been rejected by the NPA.

The quintet’s lawyer, James Makiya, also yesterday applied for further remand refusal on the basis that complainants in the matter were not forthcoming.

However, his request was thrown out.

“The last time this court convened the defence counsel said he was going to approach the Prosecutor General for withdrawal which request was turned down.

“When a matter is brought before the court it becomes the State’s mandate to withdraw and not the complainant’s.

“This is a case of political violence and the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is on record castigating such conduct especially considering that we are in the election period,” Maromo told the court.

The matter has been postponed to August 2.

Maromo alleged that on April 15 last year, Zanu PF Harare province called for meeting which was strictly to be attended by members of its executive who were to discuss only internal party politics.

It was alleged that Mashayamombe, together with his group heard about the meeting and mobilised people to go and foil the proceedings.

Mashayamombe had allegedly been advised that the meeting was organised to expel him from Zanu PF through a vote-of-no confidence.

On that day Mashayamombe and his gang proceeded to Zanu PF headquarters and gathered, singing solidarity songs, the court was told.

The court heard that around 11am a rival group of Zanu PF members arrived to show its support for the provincial executive meeting.

Mashayamombe and his gang allegedly threw missiles to drive them away.

As a result, according to the State, Rumbidzayi Chibaya sustained a fractured right hand, Tambudzai Marungisa was bruised on both legs, Mutsa Marauro sustained a swollen head and David Charumbira had a deep wound on the head following the attack.

It was further alleged that a Toyota Carina belonging to Batsirayi Masiiwa had its wind screen shattered as he drove past the venue along Simon Muzenda Street.

The injured were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where they received treatment and discharged.

Medical affidavits which were compiled by the public medical officer will be used in court as exhibits.

Investigations conducted led to Mashayamombe and his accomplices’ arrest.