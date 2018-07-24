Chibuku Neshamwari festival preliminary winners brace for finals

HARARE - The curtain for this year’s edition of Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance festival preliminaries will come down on Saturday with Hwange hosting the Matabeleland North provincial contest.

The festival started on June 2 in Mashonaland East and Central.

Winning groups from all provinces will clash in the national finals pencilled for Mutare on August 4.

In Mutare, Jerusarema-Mbende ensemble Makarekare will represent Mashonaland East while Mashonaland Central will be represented by Guruve Marimba group which specialises with dinhe dance.

Mashonaland West will be represented by Chabvondoka Gure who showcased nsenga gure dance.

Khaya Arts won in Bulawayo after performing isitshikitsha dance while Bolamba Arts were the winners in Matabeleland South after showcasing tsutsube a Tswana type of dance.

The host province Manicaland will be represented by Mbende Jerusarema group Dhuma Tasangana while Madzimbahwe Traditional Dance Group won the ticket to compete in national finals after delivering a flawless majukwa dance on June 23 at Chigarapasi in Chiredzi.

Gure ensemble Maramuro won in Harare while Mbaba Traditional Dance Group will represent Midlands province and the group specialises on dinhe dance.

In the national competition, the winning group will not only pocketing $7 000 but also a ticket to travel to China courtesy of sponsors Delta Beverages through its Chibuku brand.

“We are happy with Delta’s effort in promoting and preserving intangible heritage in the country. We are also glad everything is going according to plan,” said one of the organisers of the annual event Kennedy Kachuruka the president of Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.

Last year, Bulawayo-based Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble won the Chibuku Neshamwari national finals held at White City Stadium in the second largest city and pocketed the first prize of $7 000.

The runner ups were Culture Warriors from Harare and How Mine Chioda from Matabeleland South which saw them taking home $5 000 and $3 000 respectively.

Founded in 1963, Chibuku Neshamwari is sponsored by Delta Beverages through their Chibuku brand and co-ordinated by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe in partnership with Zimbabwe National Traditional Dance Association.