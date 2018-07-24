Cheetahs finish 23/24 at WC

HARARE - Following Zimbabwe’s 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Pakistan in an ODI series in Bulawayo, the national team’s fans are not happy at all with the result.

The fans’ anger is directed towards the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) board led by chairperson Tavengwa Mukuhlani who they accuse of destroying the game.

A host of the side’s senior players were omitted from the squad after they confronted ZC over their outstanding salaries, match fees and bonuses.

The Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union (ZCSU) released a statement yesterday calling for the entire board’s resignation.

“We do not feel that the players should be the ones being targeted...

“The fault lies fairly and squarely with the board and management of ZC and this is the single most important thing that needs to change,” ZCSU said.

“ZC senior managers have failed in every single aspect of their job, they have acted illegally and in many cases acted like thugs and hooligans and despite the board knowing (and in some cases condoning this behaviour), absolutely nothing has been done.

“Why has nothing been done? Quite simply because many of the board members themselves are guilty of the same behaviour.

“How intelligent is it to play Australia and Pakistan at home in a T20/ODI series, following the failure of the Chevrons to qualify for the CWC and allow not only your top players to be side-lined through your own stupidity, but fire the entire technical team in a knee jerk reaction to conditions that you yourself created?

“These last few months have displayed the complete stupidity and utter incompetence of this board and its leader (Tavengwa) Mukuhlani.”

ZCSU believes that something drastic needs to be done urgently or else cricket will go to the doldrums.

“ZC has to change... and change quickly. This change is not about changing players every five seconds and expecting them to perform,” the supporters said.

“The change that must and has to happen, is the removal of the current board and certain senior managers and the installation of a board that has experience in the game and most importantly, the game of cricket at heart.

“Even with this change, it will take long to see a change in the fortunes of our beloved Chevrons.

“It will take a massive effort from every person involved in cricket to make this change.

“The positive is that everyone who loves the game will make the effort and work toward the greater good.

“There is only one major impediment to this — the current ZC board.”