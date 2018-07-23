Nyamasvisva echoes brings Red Café down

HARARE - Traditional music ensemble Maungira eNharira, fronted by Nyamasvisva, produced an exceptional performance on Saturday at Red Café in the capital.

The event attracted an appreciative crowd of mixed race.

Nyamasvisva, whose real name is Wilfred Tichaona Mafrika, performed some of his hit songs that include Mawungira, Chinamanenji, Ndodyiwa Nemakava and Hurongwa.

The highlight of the night was when fans invaded the dance floor as the six-member band performed a flawless rendition of Madzinza.

Dressed in blue jeans and black leather overcoat, Nyamasvisva bemoaned the dearth of arts joints in the country.

“Since the closure of joints such as Book Café, mbira music has never been the same again. Mbira music is for mature crowd. Biras used to attract fans even from beyond national borders but the crowds have since dwindled.

“We have since lost everything. Our environment and venues are no longer conducive for mbira-loving people mainly from outside the country or even those from upscale areas,” the Chitungwiza-based musician told the Daily News.

The Zvimba-born musician urged the government to promote and preserve the endangered genre.

“After globetrotting, I have realised mbira music appeals to foreigners more as compared to us here. They love the instrument.

“If the government promotes this genre, maybe by establishing proper arts venues, we will never go wrong as a country.

“Problems we face as a country are mainly because of negligence on our part. We have since adopted foreign culture, mainly western one while escorting ours to graveyards.

“We are just running like a headless chicken,” the former Mbira Dzenharira member said.