Nssa hunts for new CEO

STAFF WRITER  •  23 July 2018 11:08AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The National Social Security Authority (Nssa) is back in the job market, looking for a new chief executive officer (CEO).

This follows the surprise dismissal of Elizabeth Chitiga from the pay-as-you-go pension scheme, 15 months before the expiry of her contract.

Chitiga had taken over from James Matiza after the latter was shown the exit door in 2015 through a restructuring exercise at Nssa.

Acting in Matiza’s place was Hashmon Matemera who was later shown the door in 2016.

In a notice, Nssa said aspiring candidates should have a doctoral level education and proven track record in investment management.

“Reporting to the board of directors and the minister of Labour and Social Welfare as the shareholder representative, the incumbent will be mandated to provide the strategic vision, planning and operational leadership to ensure that Nssa optimises its social security delivery and investment processes, to meet or exceed client mandates,” reads part of the notice.

The required candidate is expected to have overall accountability, responsibility and authority for all of Nssa’s business affairs.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media