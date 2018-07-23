Killer T, Tocky Vibes mesmerise crowds

HARARE - Dancehall artistes Tocky Vibes and Killer T’s hit songs Hondo and Ndamuda left crowds mesmerised at a recent voter education campaign.

Dancing queen Wasu and her group syndicate, are some of the artists that entertained the crowd and left them clamouring for more.

Electoral watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), has expressed satisfaction at the level of understanding of key electoral issues by citizens ahead of the July 30 polls.

This follows an observation made at a road show Zesn held in collaboration with Nascoh, Nayo and Yett at Caledonia Shopping Centre aimed at encouraging citizens to turnout in their numbers and vote in peace during the 2018 harmonised elections.

“Most people who were interviewed on the election process know the requirements that are needed on Election Day.

“Our message was to reiterate on the secrecy of the ballot and the importance of participation in this crucial election,” said Zesn programmes coordinator Ellen Dingani.

In attendance were a significant number of people with disabilities who expressed appreciation at the amendments made to allow them to vote in a friendly way.

They, however, called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to ensure that polling stations are set up in a way that caters for their special needs and protect the secrecy of their vote.

More than 4 000 people attended the road show dubbed “Get out the vote” which was meant to encourage, educate and mobilise citizens to participate in forthcoming elections scheduled for July 30.

Some of the activities that were lined up were election-related quizzes, question and answer sessions on elections as well as music and dance segment.