Harare's Greenwood Park reopens

HARARE - After several years of closure, a children’s leisure park, at the heart of Harare — Greenwood Park — has finally reopened.

The Daily News made a stopover at the park which was a hive of activity with children on school trips and others who did not want to miss out on the action of the opening enjoying rides at the park.

The park is open from Wednesday to Sunday and during public holidays.

The management has started advertising party packages and receiving bookings.

Greenwood Park, which has been in existence for decades had been overtaken by new play centres and other recreational facilities in the capital such as Tamba Tamba as well as LongChen Plaza.

The park had become a symbol of the Harare City Council’s failure to operate and run recreational facilities, as had it had been abandoned with overgrown grass and broken down equipment.

Vagrants had also occupied its surroundings.

Entry fees have been set at $5 for children under 12 years and $2 for those from 13 years up to 18 and $1 for adults.

Among the activities that are being offered at the park are; the train ride, which trundles around the park.

There are also chair lifts, swings, trampoline, playground as well as canoeing.

The park also offers a variety of food and beverages.

According to the Harare City Council, Greenwood Park was started in 1964 by a group of Harare Round Table No. 1 members, and is an ongoing project which is still run by Harare 1, as both a community service and as a method of raising funds.

It is, however, not clear how much was invested in the park to revive it.