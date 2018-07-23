DeMbare woes mount

Dynamos…………………. (0) 0

HARARE - It seems there is no end in sight to Dynamos' struggles after title aspirants Ngezi Platinum Stars picked their first ever victory in Harare against the troubled Glamour Boys in a Castle Lager Premiership tie here yesterday.

The platinum miners, who took full advantage of log leaders FC Platinum’s slip-up on Saturday following a goalless draw against CAPS United at Mandava Stadium, had not beaten DeMbare in Harare since gaining promotion into the top flight.

But a solitary Kelvin Bulaji header on the stroke of half time saw Ngezi Platinum end that unwarranted record to complete a rare double over the fading Harare giants having also registered a similar victory in the reverse fixture early this season at home.

The result saw Madamburo reduce the gap with log leaders FC Platinum to just two points as they are now on 44 points after 20 rounds of action. It is DeMbare’s fall, however, which has seen their fans become increasingly disillusioned.

Out of the title race, languishing in the mucky waters of relegation, bumbling along with a coach not held accountable for results and steered by a board which appears to care little for the supporters whose attendance figures continue to shrink every week, DeMbare resembles a club in serious crisis.

DeMbare are the classic movie stuck on repeat. In their previous three games Dynamos have now managed two draws and a defeat as Lloyd Mutasa continues to watch his beleaguered side slip further into crisis.

It is one of the Premier League’s most familiar and dispiriting story lines and after yesterday’s match Mutasa was at pains to explain his side’s slump. While they were the better side, DeMbare never really posed any serious threat to Ngezi Platinum Stars’ rearguard.

“We conceded what I think was a soft goal from a corner kick and that was the difference,” a dejected Mutasa said after the match.

“They took three points from us but I believe they would admit it didn’t come on a silver platter.

“We lost a match, we failed to score but I would want to believe we are not very far from what we want to achieve.”

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Tonderai Ndiraya admitted a his charges were far from their best but welcomed the result.

“I’m obviously satisfied with the result but of course I was not really impressed by the way we played today. There was no fluidity which we are always known for.

“Yes, I’m happy we had to grind out the result but obviously the performance was not so good today,” said Ndiraya.

“I’m happy that we managed to cover some ground in terms of reducing the gap with log leaders FC Platinum. So in a nut shell I’m not happy with the performance but I’m happy with how the boys fought for the result.”

Dynamos were the better side but did little to trouble the visitors.

Instead it was Ngezi Platinum who looked threatening with Godknows Murwira twice coming close only to be denied by impressive Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani.

But there was nothing Chinani could do to stop Bulaji’s flick header at the near post after he was left unmarked from a Michael Charamba corner kick right on the stroke of half time.

DeMbare tried to come back into the game in the second half but their strike force could not utilise the few chances that came their way.

Teams:

Dynamos: Simbabrashe Chinani, Phakamani Dube, Peace Makaha, Godfrey Mukambi, Marshal Machazane, Blessing Moyo, Gift Saunyama, Marvellous Mukumba, Emmanuel mandiranga, Valentine Kadonzvo, Cleopas Kapupurika

Ngezi Platinum Stars: Nelson Chadya, Keith Bulaji, Godknows Murwira, Liberty Chakoroma, Frank Mukarati, Tichaona Chipunza, Walter Mukanga, Tichaona Mabvura, Stephen Owusu, Michael Charamba, Marlon Mushonga