Yadah sink Rhinos

HARARE - Yadah found the back of the net in each half to register a memorable victory which ended Black Rhinos’ unbeaten run in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday.

The last time the army side tasted defeat was back in May when they lost 1-0 to FC Platinum away at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

“Since then they have been on a roll winning five matches and drawing the same number of matches pocketing 20 points out of a possible 30.

Yadah who were coming from an inspiring one-all draw against log leaders FC Platinum at home last weekend made it four points in two matches with goals coming from Simba Sithole who poked past a drawn-out Ashley Rayners in goals for Chauya Chipembere after 16 minutes and Arial Makopa’s header from a Willard Kalongonda free kick in the 57th minute to anoint Black Rhinos.

Rhinos got their goal from Honey Chimutimunzeve who headed in a Farai Banda free kick from the right flank at the stroke of halftime.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive said it is important to maximise on points and avoid fighting relegation in the dying stages of the season.

“This game was very important for us. We don’t want to get to the end of the season under a lot of pressure to survive relegation it’s better to get the points now before it’s too late and I think the guys are responding very well,” Ruzive said after the match.

“Our game plan was to defend as well as we could and dominate possession and that I think worked very well.

“After conceding just as we were preparing to go to halftime I told the players that the fight was not over, a game is played for 90 minutes and they did just that.

“There was a lot of belief after that draw against Platinum which I think was a huge motivation for them.”

His opposite number, Herbert Maruwa, said the absence of his captain Bruce Homora due to injury exposed his team’s defence.

“It’s part of the game they did their homework and what is needed is for us to just go back to the drawing board; once we do that I’m sure we will be able to bounce back to winning ways,” Maruwa said.

“They did well, we created a lot of chances especially in the first half but we failed to convert them into goals.

“In football if you don’t convert your chances you will be punished and they punished us.

“It’s not good to lose especially at this stage of the season but they did well we can’t take away anything from them.

“We can say that there as an element of complacency given the long winning streak but I think that also the absence of our captain was another disadvantage we had.

“You could see that we had problems with our defence.

“Yadah are a side that is trying to move out of the relegation zone and we are trying to catch up with the top four so we really need to be strong going forward because we will be up against sides with a similar predicament in games to come.”