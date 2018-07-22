Ref Ndazi hogs limelight again

Bulawayo Chiefs… (1) 4

Bulawayo City.… (1) (1)

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City coach Amini Soma Phiri had no kind words for referee Hardly Ndazi after his team’s heavy defeat at the hands of neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

Ndazi, who visibly failed to handle the match, awarded three contentious penalties to Chiefs which were duly converted by Arthur Musiyiwa (2) and Stanley Ngala (1) after Perfect Chikwende had cancelled a Sipho Ndlovu opener for City.

It was a painful way to lose for City, who are stuck in the mucky waters of relegation and after the match Phiri was left fuming.

The controversial Hwange referee was in charge when Ngezi Platinum Stars got their first defeat of the season last month albeit in strange circumstances in a match they finished with nine men.

“It was terrible. Everyone saw it ... the referee can be an extra arm... He was always against one team when he should have protected both teams,” said Phiri.

However Bulawayo Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka lauded his charges for a job well done.

The win takes Chiefs’ tally to 22 points but they remain in the relegation mix as they are sixth from the bottom while Bulawayo City remain with 15 points from 20 games to sit third from bottom.