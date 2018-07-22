Nichrut leave it late

Nichrut………..… (0) 1

Shabanie Mine… (0) 0

GWERU - David Boriwondo rose high to head home a last minute winner to give Nichrut the much-needed three points against Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

Nichrut are now on 19 points, but remain in 15th position while Shabanie remain second from bottom with 15 points.

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino could not hide his joy after picking up three points in the Midlands derby.

Alexio Sigion, Shabanie Mine coach who immediately stormed to the dressing room after his side conceded was a dejected man.

It was an intense affair typical of derbies with the visitors controlling the first half but failing to convert the chances that came their way.

Midway through the first half, Shabanie striker Tarisai Rukanda’s header was cleared off the line by an alert Boriwondo.

The Cyanide boys came close to taking the lead on the stroke of half time but Rodrick Mutuma’s header crashed against the upright.

The home side came back from the breather a changed side as they started to ask questions in the Shabanie area with the Chinda Boys’ defence refusing to yield.

It was the introduction of Carlos Rusere on the hour mark that gave Nichrut the cutting edge as he put up a vintage performance orchestrating attacks from the middle of the park.

Shabanie who looked satisfied with a point would rue the delaying tactics they employed in the closing stages of the game as Nichrut got the winner in stoppage time.

With virtually the last attack, Boriwondo capitalised from poor marking rising high above the Shabanie defence to nod home from close range and break the hearts of Shabanie.

It was a goal that sent the home supporters into delirium with some who had already exited the stadium coming back to celebrate the derby victory..