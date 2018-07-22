Harare City's Harrison left seething

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison was left seething following yet another disappointing goalless draw; their third on the trot, this time against Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match here yesterday.

The Briton witnessed plenty of moments where he felt like pulling out his hair in frustration as his charges failed to turn their superior ball possession into goals to register their third straight goalless draw having posted similar results against CAPS United and Bulawayo City in their previous two matches.

In fact, the Sunshine Boys were lucky to leave Rufaro Stadium with a point as the airforce side failed to put the game to bed after creating some good scoring opportunities only to be let down by their inept strikeforce with Allan Tavarwisa being the chief culprit.

And with the draw, Harare City have now taken their tally to 31 points from 20 matches to remain seventh on the log table and at final whistle, Harrison could not hide his disappointment.

“I’m absolutely not happy. Two games now we have not shown enthusiasm, we have not shown desire to win the game. We have just thrown away four points in two games now and I’m not happy players got to start to show desire to win matches,” Harrison said.

“You know we can play football, we can move the ball around, we can create chances, we are just not showing desire to win. There’s just too much comfort zone in the team you know. They feel comfortable, they feel they have done their job but haven’t done anything yet.

“We are halfway through the season; we need to do a lot more than we are doing. We are capable that’s the worst of it. If we were not capable I wouldn’t be upset. I know how good we are, I know what we can do and as far as I’m concerned we are the third best team in the league.

“But we are not showing enough to show it, we have to go and show it. What really hurt me today is we were not showing enough. We have the quality and ability to be the best team in the league right now but we are not showing enough.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama was satisfied with the point gained although he felt they could have picked up maximum points.

“To be honest, I think this is one game we could have won considering we created so many chances. I’m pleased with the performance of the boys, they played according to instructions and for us I think it’s a fair result,” he said.

Yesterday’s draw means Chapungu are now unbeaten in their last four matches to take their tally to 20 points and remain fifth from bottom as they continue their fight for survival following an indifferent first half of the season.

It was a game of few chances as Chapungu chose to sit back and catch their opponents on counter attacks and it almost paid off only to be let down by poor finishing.

Harare City had very little to show despite enjoying a lot of the ball with their skipper Tendai Samanja coming close just after the break only to see his effort being cleared off the line.