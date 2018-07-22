Govt calls for more investments in education

HARARE - There is need for more investments to be pumped into the country’s education sector, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in Harare on Wednesday during a meeting convened by the ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to drum up support for the sector.

“The indaba provided a platform to dialogue about the investment opportunities in the education sector with the aim of transforming it in line with the industrialisation and modernisation of the country economy,” Mnangagwa told participants during the Presidential Indaba that ran under the theme, “Promoting Access to Education through Infrastructure Investment”.

“All investments are welcome and safe in Zimbabwe,” he said, while taking the opportunity to invite potential investors to invest in Zimbabwe’s education.

He also urged teachers to encourage learners to take science subjects which play an important role in industrialisation.

“Government is committed to creating a conducive environment where talent will thrive to fulfil aspirations of learners so that they will be able to face tomorrow with confidence,” he said.

Due to funding constraints, there has been a major shortage of teachers in schools mainly for Early Childhood Development (ECD), with Treasury showing its reluctance to fund the training of teachers for ECD.

It has thus been suggested that School Development Committees should fund employment costs for ECD teachers, thus increasing the burden on the parent.

Treasury has thus called on parents and communities to participate in supporting the provision of ECD schooling services to save the fiscus of about $36 million in employment costs per annum.

This has been met with contempt by stakeholders who feel that the development would result in the ill-equipping of students in their formative years of school.

There are also fears that there is not enough space in schools that are capable of employing ECD teachers to take up all the children, leaving the door open for unlicensed ECD centres to fill that gap.