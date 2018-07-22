Freddy heads to Mutare

MUTARE - The Boka Grounds in Dangamvura, Mutare is set to explode on August 31 when Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder and leader Prophet Tapiwa Freddy visits the eastern city’s venue for all-night crusade.

Dubbed the spiritual spectacles night 2, the event will be the second that the Glen View-based man of cloth will stage in the Manicaland provincial capital in as many years.

Speaking to the Daily News on Sunday on preparations for the event, Freddy said: “We are ready for Mutare. Preparations for the all-night crusade in the eastern border city are at an advanced stage now.

“We have moved to a bigger venue in the city after realising that last time there was a stampede at Beit Hall. The Mutare leg is going to be an annual event following the demand.

“There are a lot of calls from people from Manicaland Province who want us to start a church there, so we want to make sure we are available through that event.

“Again, there are a lot of people from neighbouring Mozambique who have watched us on GMM TV and they have an opportunity to cross into Mutare and see us there. We also have plans to visit Mozambique in the near future.”

The ministry on March 1 launched GMM TV, a Christian television station that broadcasts live services, prophecies, testimonies, music as well as Christian movies.

Freddy said then that the major purpose of the station was the furtherance of ministry work.

“The ministry is growing as we now have membership from all over, so we are going international.

“During the same time that we will be upping preparations for the Mutare event, we will also be preparing for main annual spiritual spectacles event slated for Glen View, Harare in September,” said Freddy.

Last year, he held crusades in Bulawayo (White City Stadium) and Beit Hall in the high-density suburb of Mutare.

Freddy said that these out-of-Harare crusades were responses to his followers in other places who have always had to travel to Harare for one-on-one sessions

Freddy’s critics have previously accused him of using African occult powers for divination, to which he responded; “Prophecy and miracles deliver people from satanic influence and draws people to God.

“Just like in the Bible when God drew Moses’ attention through a burning bush (Exodus 3 verse 1), I use spiritual spectacles to unravel mysteries and help people repent and seek God.”

Through the Prophetic anointing and Spiritual spectacles anointing, Prophet Freddy has touched lives of many of his followers who refer to him as the Doctor of Prophecy because of his prophetic utterances.

Under this concept, he prays for an individual and immediately his/her eyes are “anointed’ with a spiritual eye where they can prophesy on their own.

The spiritual spectacles, Freddy says, enable believers to see into the spiritual realm, recover stolen property and see their future marriages.

“Through the spiritual spectacles anointing upon me, people are able to see their future on their own . . . people must be ready to be located by the prophetic radar.

Hazvibvumidzwe kuti paitike chinhu chisina kumbobvira chakaporofitwa (It is not acceptable for something to happen that has never been prophesied)!”

In an earlier interview with the Daily News on Sunday, the Glen View-based man of cloth said of the controversy surrounding spiritual spectacles; “Controversy is something that cannot be avoided.

“Jesus himself was surrounded by controversy wherever he went because even after he had raised people from the dead, healed the sick or performed any of his several miracles, people were still questioning him.

“It is in the nature of people to criticise the things of God, including the Bible itself. No wonder why the birth of Jesus Christ was that of a virgin.”

Last year, a Glen Norah man — Ngonidzashe Muwegwa — who admitted after having been prophesied to be a thief, was delivered from the curse according to Freddy — who has come to be known as the spiritual spectacles master.

Another man brought his son, Brian Nyazvigo — who has an affliction on all his fingers — all the way from Mutoko to seek healing.

A female congregant also testified on the potency of spiritual spectacles saying: “I was given the spiritual spectacles which revealed my boyfriend’s HIV status for he had never told me that he was positive.

“I then decided to quit the affair and I thank God for the spiritual spectacles, which showed me the other side of my boyfriend and I had to make my decision with the right information.

“To other young ladies in church, I say not all boys in church are genuine. Some have hidden agendas. Hear God before entering in a relationship. True colours of people are normally reviewed after the truth has been exposed by God,” she said.