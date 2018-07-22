FC Platinum, CAPS share spoils

HARARE - FC Platinum seem to be buckling under pressure after posting another disappointing draw against CAPS United at Mandava Stadium in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

The draw was FC Platinum’s second on the trot which means they are now winless in their last three matches having drawn 1-1 with Yadah last weekend which came hardly on the heels of a 1-2 home defeat to ZPC Kariba.

However, despite the draw the reigning champions are still at the top of the table with 46 points and lead second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars by five points.

Ngezi Platinum can cut the lead to two points if they beat Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was content with the draw.

“We always play for three points but we have to accept it (draw). CAPS United played well in the first half. Second half we came out strong but could not utilise our chances. I think it was a good game of football,” he said.

For the Green Machine, the draw was their third on the trot but their coach Lloyd Chitembwe was satisfied with the point gained.

“I think the boys played well. They put up a good fight. I am happy we got a point,” Chitembwe said.