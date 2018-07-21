ZBC gets radio licence for Gweru

HARARE - The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (Baz) has granted the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) a radio licence to operate a community station in Gweru.

“Take notice that ZBC has been issued with a Broadcasting Service Licence by Baz in terms of its reservation provided in the Broadcasting Frequency Allotment Plan, General Notice 548A of 2004, as read together with paragraph 9 (3) of the First Schedule to the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06),” ZBC said in a statement.

Since independence, ZBC had been the dominant broadcasting player in the country, operating a single television station and four radio stations.

In 2011, Baz invited potential players in the broadcasting industry to submit applications to cover 25 specific locations including all major cities and towns like Bindura, Chegutu, Chipinge, Chiredzi, Chirundu, Gwanda, Hwange, Lupane, Marondera, Plumtree, Redcliff, Rusape and Zvishavane.

However, due to the very stringent requirements, there was a low uptake from potential investors in the field.

At the moment, most of the players that have been granted these licences are State-owned or their proprietors are Zanu PF officials.