Zanu PF reinstates Simon Khaya Moyo

Mugove Tafirenyika  •  21 July 2018 1:41PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - ZANU PF says contrary to earlier reports that party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo had been replaced as its official mouthpiece with politburo secretary for legal affairs Paul Mangwana, the situation has not changed.

In a statement on Thursday the ruling party’s director of administration Dickson Dzora had announced that Mangwana would be the party’s spokesperson until further notice.

Dzora said the decision to replace Khaya Moyo was reached ostensibly to allow him to campaign “for the Bulilima-Mangwe Senatorial seat.”

However, in a sudden turn of events Dzora reversed his announcement yesterday saying he had “erroneously” issued the statement.

“This communication seeks to correct the press statement that I issued yesterday (Thursday) on behalf of the ruling party Zanu PF in which I inadvertently ascribed the role of party spokesperson Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana in an acting capacity until further notice,” Dzora said.

“That was not the case and the miscommunication is regretted… Khaya Moyo is the Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity and party spokesperson…Mangwana is the party’s secretary for legal affairs and a member of the multi-party liaison committee during the harmonised elections.

“In that capacity he is the party’s point person on matters relating to the electoral processes and interface with election observers.”

Comments (1)

Ko ivo vaKhaya Moyo vachirikudeiko ? Sell by date yavo yakapfuurakare. Vamwe vanhu havadzidzi zvachose no matter what.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 21 July 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media