Zanu PF reinstates Simon Khaya Moyo

HARARE - ZANU PF says contrary to earlier reports that party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo had been replaced as its official mouthpiece with politburo secretary for legal affairs Paul Mangwana, the situation has not changed.

In a statement on Thursday the ruling party’s director of administration Dickson Dzora had announced that Mangwana would be the party’s spokesperson until further notice.

Dzora said the decision to replace Khaya Moyo was reached ostensibly to allow him to campaign “for the Bulilima-Mangwe Senatorial seat.”

However, in a sudden turn of events Dzora reversed his announcement yesterday saying he had “erroneously” issued the statement.

“This communication seeks to correct the press statement that I issued yesterday (Thursday) on behalf of the ruling party Zanu PF in which I inadvertently ascribed the role of party spokesperson Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana in an acting capacity until further notice,” Dzora said.

“That was not the case and the miscommunication is regretted… Khaya Moyo is the Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity and party spokesperson…Mangwana is the party’s secretary for legal affairs and a member of the multi-party liaison committee during the harmonised elections.

“In that capacity he is the party’s point person on matters relating to the electoral processes and interface with election observers.”