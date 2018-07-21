'Zanu PF hijacks food distribution in Uzumba'

HARARE - The ruling Zanu PF party is being accused of hijacking the distribution of food aid and farming inputs —to make sure opposition members in Mashonaland East’s Uzumba constituency do not access them.

Supporters of the MDC Alliance claimed that having hijacked the programme, Zanu PF officials were withholding food handouts and farming inputs for the 2018/19 season from them to force them to vote for their candidate in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

In Uzumba’s ward 13, opposition supporters alleged that Livingstone Kademeteme, a local councillor, distributed maize seed on a mountain on Wednesday to avoid MDC supporters who had teamed up to confront him.

Kademeteme denied the allegations.

He instead blamed local traditional leaders of leaving out some names form their respective villages for reasons he said he did not know.

“The people who are probably doing that are local village heads who, for one reason or the other — which I do not know — may choose not to include some of their subjects from the list of beneficiaries and I have since told people in the ward that they should report such cases to me so that I confront the village heads to demand an explanation,” Kademeteme said.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza said the inputs were not enough to be accessed by all, hence the complaints.

“Sometimes the inputs will be few so we distribute them in phases and those who would have been left out at the time may think they have been marginalised because of their political beliefs but that is not the case.

“We distribute government inputs fairly and those who may not be able to get during the first phase will always get on the next one,” Matiza said.

Perckson Kazingizi, an aspiring member of Parliament for the MDC Alliance (Uzumba constituency), however, accused Kademeteme of intimidating his supporters and threatening them with violence if they vote for him.

His will be facing sitting Zanu PF MP Simbaneuta Mudarikwa.

“I have since reported several cases of intimidation and violence but nothing has been done.

“As I speak right now, I am coming from Mutawatawa Police Station to make another report after I was advised by the (MDC) national chairperson) Morgen) Komichi,” Kazingizi said, while calling on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to take action.

“People are living in fear here because of the threats and there is every reason to be worried because the people from this side know what Zanu PF is capable of doing going by what they have experienced in the past”.

Mudarikwa was not immediately available for comment as his phone went unanswered.

He is, however, on record as having declared in May last year that his constituency was a “no-go area” for opposition parties — a statement described by the MDC at the time as “reckless, barbaric and meant to incite violence” ahead of the July 30 polls.