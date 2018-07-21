Harare to erect tower lights in 11 suburbs

HARARE - Harare City Council has begun installing high mast lighting or tower lights in 11 high and medium density suburbs.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said the idea is to have a safe and well-lit city for the residents to enjoy.

The tower lights come as the city was blasted during a 100-day review for keeping their tower lights lit during the day which cost the city thousands in electricity bills every month.

“Among some of the suburbs to benefit are Msasa Park, Mbare, Westlea, Rugare, Cold Comfort and Kuwadzana extension. We did this to ensure residents’ safety especially during the night,” Chideme said.

He added that teams are already on the site to erect tower lights which will be distributed among the suburbs.

At a 100-day Rapid Results Review workshop recently, city engineer Calvin Chigariro complained how tower lights were being left on during the day resulting in high power bills monthly.

Chigariro said the city had to rely on complaints by residents as council did not have a central switch for the lights.

“The city’s power bill is very high and this is not only from residents in Mbare flats and institutional use but also from tower lights. We were once billed $100 000 for a single tower light that had not been paid for since 2013,” he said.

According to the State of the City’s Address earlier this year, a total of 1 050 solar street lights have been installed across Harare.

An additional 110 were installed along Kirkman Road all achieved through public private partnerships. Repairs of old street lights was also done in areas such as Belvedere, Cranborne, Milton Park and Gunhill.