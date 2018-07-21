Ex-minister jailed

STAFF WRITER • 21 July 2018 8:07AM • 9 comments
HARARE - Former Energy and Power Development minister Samuel Undenge was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of criminal abuse of office.
ED necorruption hazvitoonani zveshuwa
ndoinonzi rule of law iyi,noone is above the law
This shows how ED is serious with high non coruption slogan
Hyaa ndopataiva takamarka ipapa kuda kuona kuti ED ari serious here nenyaya dzecorruption. Ok hyaa hats off to Mnangagwa
Yes our first enemy is corruption
the president walks the talk
100% Zero tolerance to corruption
more to come, matsotsi ese mujeri
Kasukuwere and Gire dont get too comfortable
Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive,
vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful
language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from
contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor
© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Made in ZimbabweDesign & development by C2 Media
C2 Media