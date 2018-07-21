Ex-minister jailed

HARARE - Former Energy and Power Development minister Samuel Undenge was yesterday sentenced to four years in prison after he was found guilty of criminal abuse of office.

ED necorruption hazvitoonani zveshuwa

Django Django - 21 July 2018

ndoinonzi rule of law iyi,noone is above the law

Chamisa Neria - 21 July 2018

This shows how ED is serious with high non coruption slogan

Dombo Rakaomarara - 21 July 2018

Hyaa ndopataiva takamarka ipapa kuda kuona kuti ED ari serious here nenyaya dzecorruption. Ok hyaa hats off to Mnangagwa

Sankara - 21 July 2018

Yes our first enemy is corruption

Grace Moyo - 21 July 2018

the president walks the talk

Riot263 - 21 July 2018

100% Zero tolerance to corruption

Hondo Zvenyika - 21 July 2018

more to come, matsotsi ese mujeri

Samora - 21 July 2018

Kasukuwere and Gire dont get too comfortable

Aladin Aladin - 21 July 2018

