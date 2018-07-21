Elders meet ED, Chamisa, Zec

HARARE - A group of prominent Elders yesterday met President Emmerson Mnangagwa, MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to iron out serious disagreements over a raft of electoral reform issues.

The Elders who arrived in the country on Thursday and will be in Zimbabwe until today include former US President Jimmy Carter, former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and former Ireland president Mary Robinson.

Speaking after meeting the Elders who use their collective experience and influence to try and achieve peace and justice around the world, Mnangagwa said he had briefed them of the current situation in the country.

“It was an excellent meeting with the Elders, they wanted a brief of the current situation in the country and I was able to tell them that we are going through a process of the general elections.

“This time around most of the political parties have been created as a result of opened up democratic space in Zimbabwe.

“We have 133 political parties in Zimbabwe, out of the 133, 55 are contesting elections.

“Out of 55, 23 are contesting for the office of the president.

“We are happy that up to now our people, political parties included have heeded our call for non-violence.

“Yes there was an incident in Bulawayo but that was intended to assassinate me not democracy, so it was very clear that this is what we are having and we are moving forward.”

Mnangagwa added that government does not interfere with the operations of Zec.

“We have the Zec which is an independent electoral commission of this country.

“Government has no role in controlling or influencing Zec at all.

“They are guided by the Electoral Act of the country as well as the Constitution and those who feel that Zec has not complied with the law or the Constitution our courts are open to deal with such issues

“They (Elders) said that they had opportunity of meeting many political party leaders and organisations and they feel that this time around there is freedom in the country and doing political campaigns.

They have few issues they raised against Zec.”

Chamisa said he managed to raise his concerns with the Elders. The opposition parties are expecting the Elders to resolve the concerns they raised with Zec which include the availability of the voters’ roll and ballot printing.

“Just had a great meeting with the Elders on the election stalemate in Zimbabwe. We want the ballot to be transparent and authentic.

“One-man one-vote is our mantra! We are committed to peace upon free and fair election,” Chamisa tweeted.

The respected Annan is leading the delegation.

Annan told the Citizens Manifesto’s National Citizens Convention in Harare yesterday that while Zimbabwe went through difficulties in previous years because of poor governance, the situation changed in November last year.

“Ten days before the elections, the fact that opposition parties are able to campaign and observers are allowed in the country — all are signs that from Limpopo to Zambezi freedom is in the air.

“I feel the excitement in the city...catch the wave and move forward.”

Comments (9)

i love how ED's gvernement resonates well with the outside world

Sankara - 21 July 2018

This election will be as freea nd fair as nver before

Dombo Rakaomarara - 21 July 2018

The global community loves Zimbabwe and they trust ED,,

Chamisa Neria - 21 July 2018

Mnangagwa anomira mira murume uyu. ari kuita zvinhu zvataisaziva kuti zvinoitwa

Grace Moyo - 21 July 2018

Mnangagwa has brought democracy in Zimbabwe to another level. This election is veeeeery credible

Django Django - 21 July 2018

To all of you who are positively commenting about Ngwena I agree with you. At the same time I feel he disappointed, not only me, but many. He should have gotten rid of Mugabe before he ruined the country beyond repair.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 21 July 2018

I thought Chamisa was going to complain to Kofi that Mnangagwa was doing nothing about the people who ruined Zimbabwe and for that reason we do not see any change coming to this country. Instead he complains to him about the ballot boxes because that`s where his attention is: State house ndimbodyavo ........ nothing to do with the suffering Zimbabweans. I would not talk about Jimmy Carter. I can`t even understand why he is in Zim as an elder for that matter. Back home where he comes from black people are murdered on daily basis by the sick white supremists in police. Did I ever heard him raising a finger ? NO ! Its like he retired after the Iranian hostage debacle. The third one I am not sure which corrupt African state he/she originates - not of any significance.

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 21 July 2018

I had forgotten, the 3rd one is from Ireland . The sick country that voted overwhelmingly for gay/lesbian marriages. Madam, in Zim it will not happen !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Masamba Akareyo - Tanganda - 21 July 2018

If people think Ed is doing the biz for our Zim, then they deserve what they are are going to get. Another zanu looting interlude.

Dunlop Munjanja - 21 July 2018

