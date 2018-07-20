Zinara upgrading payment system

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) is in the process of upgrading its payment system, which may result in queues forming at its tollgates countrywide.

In a statement, Zinara advised the motoring public of the upgrade of its payment solution systems at all tollgates nationwide to improve tolling operational efficiency.

“In view of this development, slow processing of tolling transactions may be encountered, resulting in queues build ups at our tollgates,” reads part of the statement.

“We would like to urge our valued clients to remain patient during this upgrade period as efforts are underway to finalise the exercise through service providers.

“Zinara sincerely apologises to the public for the inconvenience caused as a result of this exercise”.

Zinara is a body corporate established in 2002 through an Act of Parliament (Roads Act, Chapter 13:18).

Established in 2002, Zinara has prioritised the enhancement of good road network system throughout the country.

Its mandate is to fix, collect, disburse road user charges and mobilise revenue for roads development and maintenance.

It also encompasses the monitoring of such funds that would have been disbursed for road maintenance to road authorities.

Furthermore, Zinaraassists road authorities in making annual or multi-year road maintenance rolling plans and approves such plans.

The entity also assists the minister in setting maintenance, design, construction and technical standards and to monitor adherence to such standards by road authorities.

The organisation also performs any other function that may be conferred or imposed on the Road Administration in terms of the Roads Act (13:18) or any other enactment.

