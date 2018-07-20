Shortlisted trio for Harare town clerk post named

HARARE - Harare City Council has forwarded the names of three candidates to be considered for the position of town clerk to the Local Government Board (LGB).

Leading the trio is current acting town clerk Hosea Chisango, who scored 1 052 points followed by ex-Zimra finance director Robert Mangwiro with 903 points and University of Zimbabwe lecturer Eugine Makaya with 852 points.

The announcement, which was made during a special council meeting yesterday, was met with mixed reactions as some councillors wanted the motion to be returned to the human resources committee following revelations of Mangwiro’s past.

The former Zimra finance director has denied that he was dismissed together with Gershem Pasi when a vehicle import scam amounting to more than $300 000 was unearthed.

“I propose that after Mangwiro’s skeletons were exposed in the media, the human resources committee retake interviews to consider another person,” Greendale councillor Musarurwa Mutizwa said.

However HR committee member Herbert Gomba refused to retake the interviews arguing that the process had already taken too long.

“We cannot go back again on this issue. We will proceed to take the names to the LGB but with the disclaimer that we only found out about Mangwiro’s past after he had succeeded in the interviews,” he said.

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni also emphasised that everyone is innocent until proven guilty before closing the meeting.

Chisango has been the acting town clerk since last year. He took over the position after the-then acting chief executive Josephine Ncube was suspended.

He had been the substantive director of water before the elevation.

The position of town clerk has been vacant since 2015 after Tendai Mahachi resigned following mounting pressure from councillors and residents.

In 2016, council appointed former banker James Mushore to the position but he was suspended by former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere after appointment procedures were reportedly flouted.

Following his suspension, Mushore approached the Labour Court seeking recourse.

The matter is yet to be determined.