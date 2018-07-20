Kereke helps ZPCS develop business proposals: Zimondi

HARARE - Incacerated former Bikita West Member of Parliament Munyaradzi Kereke is helping the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) develop business proposals, ZPCS Commissioner-General Paradzai Zimondi has said.

Kereke, a former advisor to then Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, was jailed two years ago after being convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl at gunpoint.

Speaking during a handover of an assortment of goods worth $50 000 donated by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) at Chikurubi Maximum Prison yesterday, Zimondi revealed that ZPCS was tapping into the knowledge of the former Bikita West legislator.

“We have people with PHDs in prisons who are assisting us in coming up with business proposals and business plans. We are being assisted by assisted, I can mention by Dr (Munyaradzi) Kereke. That is why I was saying prisoners with degrees should continue to use these degrees while in prison here,” said Zimondi.

The ZPCS Commissioner-General said the business plans and proposals being developed by Kereke are part of efforts to make local prisons more self-reliant.

“We have got farms and workshops around the country. We would like to thank you very much giving us the fish (the donated goods) which we can finish today or tomorrow. Our passionate plea is to ask for fishing rods that will make sure that we continue catching the fish. Like I said we can make sanitary pads, soap and brooms in our workshops.

“Let me also make a passionate plea to you. Mataura mega kuti mwana asingachemi anofira mumbereko.There is a company that has approached us that wants to partner us in manufacturing sanitary pads. We also once discussed with companies so that they could assist us with material to make bars of soap. Please help us make things for ourselves,” he said.

The bearded Kereke, who was putting on all-white attire, attended yesterday’s handover of goods by ZCDC chief executive officer Moris Mpofu who was in the company of the diamond company’s chairperson Killian Ukama.