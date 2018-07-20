Judge's 'hubby' up for raping maid

HARARE - Cleopas Mugomba, an alleged husband to a High Court judge, has been arraigned before the Harare Magistrate’s Court facing charges of raping a house helper.

The victim claims Mugomba is the husband to a judge (name withheld) who was her employer at the time the rape occurred, according to State papers.

The 44-year-old self-employed Mugomba appeared before Harare magistrate Bianca Makwande yesterday facing one count of rape,attempted rape and theft of cellphone.

The State’s star witness told an open court yesterday that on June 7, 2018, Mugomba returned from work and asked complainant to accompany her to number 7 Kingfisher Road in Borrowdale where she was supposed to do some cleaning.

The house helper, who said she hails from Chiweshe, said she did not refuse and went to collect the cleaning detergents.

Mugomba instead drove her to his workplace and reportedly told her the cleaning was cancelled.

He then went with her to Borrowdale where there was no one in the residence.

“I arrived at Borrowdale unsuspecting and I was cleaning the bathtub, the accused grabbed me from the back.

“I was then squashed between the bathtub and the toilet.

“I struggled to free myself because I never consented but accused was too strong for me.

“He started unbuttoning my uniform and then pulled my skirt, together with my panty down while pinning me face down,” she said recounting the rape.

The house helper said Mugomba did not use protection.

She said she did not immediately report the matter to the police because she was afraid.

“The accused’s wife is a High Court judge, so I was afraid to make a police report.”

The complainant said Mugomba tried to rape her again on June 11 when her employer, the judge, was out of the country on business.

The maid recorded the abuse on her cellphone, she told the court.

Mugomba started threatening her with unspecified action.

“I later got a chance to escape and fled the house as well as the residence.

“It was as I was walking aimlessly while crying that I bumped into (Mr) Khumalo and asked him to give me 50 cents.

“On being asked why, I indicated what had happened to me and that is how we ended up making a police report.”

The trial was rolled over to this morning for continuation.