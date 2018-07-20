DeMbare to unleash Kaseke

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is relishing the prospect of handing new signing Munashe Kaseke his debut for the Glamour Boys in Sunday’s potentially explosive Castle Lager Premiership clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium.

Kaseke, a product of the famed Friendly Academy, joined the Glamour Boys during this mid-season transfer window having impressed the Harare giants’ technical team after a trial stint.

The 21-year-old is coming to the Harare giants from University of Northwestern Ohio in the United States where he recently completed his studies.

Kaseke was a member of the Young Warriors team that was knocked out of the Under-20 African Championships by Cameroon in June 2016.

The unheralded youngster spent two years at Spanish side Malaga between 2015 and 2017 having also had a stint at another La Liga side Espanyol.

The Glamour Boys, whose struggles this season are well chronicled, are now pinning their hopes on the youngster for goals.

Speaking to the Daily News after the team’s training session yesterday; Mutasa revealed they are expecting Kaseke’s papers to be ready today — in time for their blockbuster clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

“We are looking forward to handing him (Kaseke) his debut on Sunday. I’m sure his papers should be ready by tomorrow (today). He really showed up from the first day,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

“I hope he will be able to bring us that stability up-front. He is still a young lad and we don’t want to put him under a lot of pressure.”

Last season, DeMbare’s main source for goals was Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba, who finished the campaign with 12 goals.

Ntouba, however, returned to Cameroon at the start of this year as he demanded his outstanding dues amounting to $16 000.

Without their top goal scorer from last season, the Glamour Boys have struggled in front of goal as they have netted just 17 times in 19 matches.

The poor return in front of goal has seen the Glamour Boys occupy a lowly 10th position on the log with 22 points.

Mutasa is also hoping the club can quickly conclude the negotiations for midfielders Brett Amidu and Tanaka Chinyahara before the close of the mid-season transfer window.

Chinyahara, who has been plying his trade in Denmark, has been training with DeMbare while Amidu has been frozen out at FC Platinum.

Speaking on their match against Ngezi Platinum, Mutasa insists his charges are ready for the match.

The Harare giants lost 0-1 in the reverse fixture.

“We have a team that is really itching to go. We have drawn in our previous two matches; the encouraging part is that we are managing to get goals and it’s high time we also focus on our defending. We are very much confident of getting a positive result this time around,” he said.

“They (Ngezi) are a good side, playing some good football and will definitely come here looking for maximum points.

“All the players are up and about and are ready to do duty.

“Ocean (Mushure) is part of the mix and has been giving everything at training. He is definitely in contention for a place on Sunday.”

In their last league match, the Glamour Boys had to twice come from behind to force a 2-2 draw against struggling and depleted Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium.

After losing four matches on the trot, Ngezi Platinum finally remembered how to win when they beat Triangle United 3-1 at Baobab Stadium last weekend.

Last weekend’s win reinvigorated Madamburo’s title challenge as they are now just four points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Harare City v Chapungu (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Bulawayo City (Luveve), FC Platinum v CAPS United (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Yadah (NSS), Nichrut v Shabanie Mine (Ascot)

Sunday: Dynamos v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Rufaro), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (NSS), Triangle United v Highlanders (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Chicken Inn (Vengere)