Blogger backtracks on Chigumba exposé

HARARE - A social media blogger, who had threatened to lift the lid on Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba’s private life seems to be backtracking on the threatened exposé.

Journalist Edmund Kudzayi, who is now a fierce critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, had claimed he will expose Chigumba’salleged shenanigans on micro blogging site, Twitter by Wednesday this week.

However, the date came and passed with Kudzayi now giving the under-fire Zec boss a new deadline of today to come clean on the alleged shenanigans.

“Thirty-six hours ago, emissaries approached a former colleague at Zimpapers. Their objective was to meet with and persuade me not to publish details of Justice Chigumba’s sexual relationship with a Zanu PF cabinet minister. I declined their request for a meeting,” wrote Kudzai.

“However, I agreed to engage the emissaries on the understanding that the public had a right to know if Chigumba was conflicted. I further agreed that it would be unnecessary to name the minster in question if Chigumba publicly accepted that the allegation is true.

“A public statement was drafted and I have a copy. However, the statement could only be released after it was approved by Chigumba’s superiors. I am writing this thread now because those superiors, whoever they are, have not (yet) approved the release of Chigumba’s statement.

“The minister in question has engaged me very professionally and accepts that this is not personal. I have no interest in exposing his family to unnecessary humiliation. I am thus extending my deadline to Friday 1500hrs to give Chigumba time for her to do the right thing,” posted Kudzayi.