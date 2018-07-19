New DeMbare boss backs Mutasa

HARARE - Newly-appointed Dynamos president Solomon Sanyamandwe has backed current coach Lloyd Mutasa to turn around fortunes at the club and finish the season in a respectable position.

Sanyamandwe was appointed the new president to succeed Kenni Mubaiwa, who stepped down last month citing irreconcilable differences with the all-powerful board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

Mubaiwa was frustrated with how Lusengo had literally turned Dynamos into a one-man show while surrounding himself with “yes men” in the board where he holds majority veto power over the rest of the members.

Apparently, Sanyamandwe had stepped down as Dynamos vice-president at the start of the year citing the same frustrations as he had become an increasingly isolated figure.

Things were not helped as DeMbare experienced a difficult start to the season that saw Mutasa being temporarily sacked in May after only 10 matches.

It was a period which also saw the fading Harare giants amassing a paltry nine points before Mutasa returned to the dugout barely three weeks later.

However, since Mutasa’s return, the Glamour Boys have failed to shift into top gear having only managed just two wins in five matches.

Sanyamandwe was quick to throw his weight behind Mutasa and hopes things will begin to take shape soon.

For him, this year’s battle for the championship is now beyond their reach and they should start to work towards winning next year’s title.

“Mutasa is a very good coach and he has proved it himself. I have full confidence in him that he will be able to turn around things soon so that we can actually finish in a respectable position,” Sanyamandwe told the Daily News.

“This year, I don’t think we will be realistic to ourselves to dream of winning the title. What we should actually do is to start preparing for next season. We want to prepare so that we can win the league title next year.”

Sanyamandwe also took time to explain his new role as the club president after a new executive was also appointed last month which is led by Isaiah Mupfurutsa.

“I won’t be responsible really for the hiring and firing of coaches, no, that will be down to the executive. I don’t want to interfere with the executive,” he said.

“But I will be working to promote the brand of our sponsors as well as create projects that can benefit the club so that we will be able to sign quality players.”

Dynamos return to Rufaro Stadium on Sunday when they host Ngezi Platinum Stars in a tough encounter.