Pollster claims 70pc think Zec is non-partisan

HARARE - At least 70 percent of Zimbabweans believe the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is non-partisan, an opinion poll has claimed.

The Richard Mahomva-led Leaders for Africa Network (LAN) — an independent governance focused think-tank established on the values of pan-Africanism to spearhead academic advocacy for socio-economic policy-making processes — showed that 70 percent believe Zec is non-partisan, seven percent of Zimbabweans believed Zec was partisan, eight percent believe its decision are being influenced and 15 percent believe its decisions are not being influenced.

The poll also showed that 73 percent believed Zec was following the Electoral Act, 19 percent believed it was not, and 8 percent believed it was “somewhat” following the Act.

“The above findings articulate that Zec has not diverted from its legal mandate as defined by the Constitution and the Electoral Act,” the opinion poll said.

LAN said the measure of Zec’s independence for the purpose of the study centred on its capacity to make decisions which are not influenced by any political party and how it has an all-inclusive approach to dealing with the interests of all political parties.