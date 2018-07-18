Kasukuwere under ZRP spotlight

Fungi Kwaramba  •  18 July 2018 8:07AM  •  16 comments

HARARE - Former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is said to have been placed on the “persons of interest” list by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

yes good vachinyanya corruption

madikizela - 18 July 2018

zrp ikuita basa rayo ngairambe yakadero

kokerai chisvo - 18 July 2018

pasi nembavha,pasi nehuhori

kamba - 18 July 2018

ED vati corruption noo saka zrp ngaiite basa

cde masango - 18 July 2018

huhori awuna kunaka muzimbabwe saka vana ndinindambata itai basa

cde white - 18 July 2018

yes he must always be under surveillance. these people had captured the state

riot - 18 July 2018

until jonso comes bek varume ava ngavatariswe

hondo zvenyika - 18 July 2018

until elections are over operation restore legacy is still on

samora - 18 July 2018

after chamisa press conference yesterday i think he should also be under zrp spotlight coz he is ensighting violence

Aladin Aladin - 18 July 2018

ko kasukuwere hasaty aisawo application yekudzokera kumusangano

virus virgorosso - 18 July 2018

The Kasukuweres of this world,we are told were the criminals around the dictator Bob,yet they are waltzing scot 0free in the streets without any criminal charge that made him run away during the coup period.Who is Mnangagwa and Chiwenga trying to fool?Offcourse the y are fooling their own zanu pf fools!The zanu pf supporters can believe anything that is said by their leaders no matter how weird.

Luke Munya Bikaldo - 18 July 2018

he deserves that, they destroyed the party and country

dzimbabwe - 18 July 2018

he is lucky that Mnangagwa is a very kind leader

panda - 18 July 2018

kasukuwere andidi kana kumuona

dombo - 18 July 2018

he should thak God that E,D is non-vegence. he is not worth to be in this country

april tafi - 18 July 2018

kkkk aiva madziva ava mazambuko. hupenyu madzoro chokwadi

blade - 18 July 2018

