214 000 tonnes of maize delivered to GMB

STAFF WRITER  •  18 July 2018 1:34PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Farmers have so far delivered 214 000 tonnes of maize to the state granary since harvesting started in April.

Deputy Agriculture minister, Davison Marapira, said the Grain Marketing Board shall be paying farmers two weeks after delivering their crop.

In the past, the parastatal struggled to pay for maize delivered to its depots.

“The deliveries are moving quicker than we expected and some of our depots are overwhelmed,” Marapira said.

“We had a very long dry spell that compromised our yield capacity.”

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network – a leading provider of early warning and analysis on food insecurity – said 2018 production combined with carryover stocks from the 2017 season will bring maize supplies to above-average levels, but projected  deficits later in the marketing year.

Maize prices are projected to remain below average until August/September, and trend near the seasonal averages for the rest of the outlook period as demand increases.

Government has said this year’s maize forecast could reach one million tonnes, with output falling just above 60 percent of the 1,5 million tonnes recorded last year due to a mid-season drought.

