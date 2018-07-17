Tich Mutodi releases 2nd album

HARARE - Afro-fusion artiste Ticharurega “Tich” Mutodi, brother to flamboyant sungura musician Energy, has released his second album called Tsuro Negwenzi (Deterrent).

The eight-track album was recorded at Monolio Studios.

Songs making the album are True Story, Tsuro Negwenzi, Darling Wangu, Huya Kunashe, Sarudzai, Vesai Moto, Kumanikidza Rudo and Zadza Mukombe.

“I derive my inspiration from a number of legendary musicians such as (Oliver) Mtukudzi.

“I am happy with the positive response I am getting from the market so far,” the 46-year-old musician said.

The single father of three ventured into the music industry in 2013 after being inspired by legendary musicians such as superstar Mtukudzi, Bob Nyabinde, Progress Chipfumo, Thomas Mapfumo and the late Simon Chimbetu among others.

He collaborated with Chipfumo on the title track, which condemns the curse of rape in society.

“I composed the song after noticing the majority of poor people marrying off their daughters to rich and old men.

“The act deprives the girl child of her constitutional rights and as a result, I saw it fit to denounce the act through song,” he said.

Mutodi, a teacher by profession’s debut studio project was Ndapera Nyasha which is made up of songs Baba Mukuru, Kuhwereketa, Sapera, Makanaka, Mbonambona and Kwauri among others.

Born in Bikita in a family of nine, Mutodi trained as a teacher at Seke Teachers’ College before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe for further education.

He left the country in 2005 for the United Kingdom (UK) to further his studies again.

He then worked in the UK as a social worker.

“I am currently in the country to promote my music,” he said.