Twelve mining firms granted prospecting orders

HARARE - The Mines and Minerals ministry has granted eight mining companies with exclusive prospecting orders for a period of three years while four companies have been granted special grants for the same period of time.

The granting of the licences which provides the right to search for minerals and peg claims was announced through general notices announced in a Government Gazette published on Friday by Mines and Mining development secretary Munesu Munodawafa.

Mining companies granted exclusive prospecting orders include Krumlin Mining (Private) Limited in Kadoma mining district, Geo-Associates Limited in Gweru mining district and Mukwa Mines Limited in Midlands mining district.

Bilboes Holdings Limited has been granted two exclusive prospecting orders in Matabeleland North while Mukwa Mines Limited received another exclusive prospecting order in Midlands mining district.

Laduma Investments Limited has been granted an exclusive prospecting order in Matabeleland South.

Special mining grants were handed to Exporien Mining Limited in Matabeleland mining district and Shangani Energy Exploration in Matabeleland South as well as in Bulawayo mining district.