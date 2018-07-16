Mt Hampden man up for defacing MDC posters

HARARE - A Harare man has been hauled before the courts for allegedly defacing MDC Alliance posters at a neighbour’s house.

Blessmore Zhuwau, 26, of Mt Hampden, appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo on Saturday charged with malicious damage to property and contravening section 152(1) of the Electoral Act which prohibits destruction of political campaign posters.

Zhuwau was remanded in custody to July 17 pending finalisation of the value of damage he caused to the complainant’s property.

Persons convicted under the Act shall be liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or both.

The complainant is Lovemore Dave, an MDC Alliance supporter from Mt Hampden, Harare.

Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on July 10 around 10pm, Zhuwau was in the company of three accomplices who are on the run and went to Dave’s residence.

The court heard that when they arrived, they began throwing stones on Dave’s roof and doors.

It was alleged that Dave heard the noises and shouted to Zhuwau and his accomplices to stop what they were doing.

According to State papers, Zhuwau and his accomplices later left the residence after destroying the perimeter fence.

Dave was displaying three MDC Alliance posters at an electricity pole by his gate which was all torn by Zhuwau on his way out, the court heard.

The total value of damage is yet to be established.