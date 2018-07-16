Kapfupi, Lady Squanda for Jam Session

HARARE - Epworth-based comedian-cum-musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima, will share the stage with controversial Zimdancehall artiste Sandra “Lady Squanda” Gazi tonight at Jam Session in Harare.

Jam Session is hosted by City Sports Bar in Harare on Mondays since 2016.

The two musicians will also share the stage with Marabi musician Kireni Zulu, Ras Caleb, Biggie and Eriah Tembo, Baba Harare, Top Sungura, Blessing and The Blade, Tedius Junior Matsito and Ngwenya Brothers, John Cole, Stephen Dhibhura, Devine Crew and Talking Guitars among others.

This comes barely two weeks after Lady Squanda performed at Ladies All Night Prayer in Chitungwiza courtesy of New Revelations Ministries led by Miracle Paul.

On the other hand, the Mai Nga hit-maker is arguably among the best sungura musicians in the country.

Manjalima started his art career way back, acting on the streets of Harare.

The Epworth-based artiste cut his niche in music after being inspired by superstar Oliver Mtukudzi.

At first people did not take his music seriously, judging from the funny character he played in his comedy and series of dramas which were screened on ZBC TV.

In 2010, Kapfupi was among the winners at the National Arts Merit Awards. His song Mai Nga was voted the best song of the year 2010.

In the same period, his album Juice Card was nominated for outstanding album of the year together with albums from sungura ace Alick Macheso and Zimdancehall artiste Winky D.

Jam Session is a better place where artistes network and share skills under one roof despite entertaining fans.

The system has been practiced in developed countries since 1920s where musicians would congregate after their usual commercial gigs, to play music they could not play on stage and this was done for fun.

Musicians will not rehearse for the jam sessions as the musicians would say they were “jamming” the beat” hence the sessions became known as “Jam Sessions”.

However, Zimbabwean version of Jam Session is slightly different from that of American or rest of the world in the sense that local artistes perform their usual songs with the same sound just to entertain fans.