DeMbare's Maglas curse continues

ZVISHAVANE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was disappointed by his side’s poor defending which cost them two points in yesterday’s draw with Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Shabanie got their goals from double scorer Nigel Papias while Blessing Moyo and Obey Mwerahari were on target for the Glamour Boys.

The Glamour Boys are now winless in their last eight visits to Maglas Stadium with their last victory at this venue coming way back in 2006.

Before the trip to Zvishavane, Mutasa had urged his players to rewrite history and finally end their woes inside the Chinda Boys’ backyard.

But it was not the case as his side failed to keep a clean sheet in their third consecutive match.

Despite the draw, DeMbare moved into 10th place with 22 points from 19 games while Shabanie remain deep in the relegation zone in 17th place with 15 points.

“We conceded two goals which were very soft, there are certain things you don’t have control over and when the playing field is not even and you are trailing, it

becomes difficult but we are accustomed to it,” bemoaned Mutasa after the match.

“We wanted to get three points but we ended up getting one. It wasn’t good enough for us considering we were coming from behind.”

DeMbare were the dominant side in the opening minutes and could have taken an early lead but forward Kuda Kumwala was cleared off the line Lloyd Manyande.

The home side then took the lead in the 24th minute when DeMbare defender Godfrey Mukambi fouled Papias inside the box.

Papias dusted himself up and took the spot kick and beat DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

The lead, however, did not last long as the Glamour Boys were also awarded a spot kick of their own two minutes later.

This time, Bvaru Bvaru defender Ray Sibanda was penalised for handling inside the box and Blessing Moyo made no mistake from nine yards out as he beat the home side’s goalkeeper Petros Moyo.

Shabanie could have restored their lead moments before halftime but Tanaka Dhlakama’s diving header drew a fine save from Mateyaunga.

After the break, Shabanie were back in front in the 64th minute when Mukambi was robbed of possession inside the box by Papias and the striker completed his brace with an easy tap in past Mateyaunga.

But just like in the first half, Shabanie were again unable to protect their lead as they allowed Mwerahari to slide in the equaliser six minutes later following a goalmouth scramble.

Emmanuel Mandiranga then almost gave the visitors’ maximum points four minutes before full time but Petros Moyo did well to save his low effort.

Shabanie coach Alexio Sigion was satisfied with a point which marked an improvement following last weekend’s 5-0 hammering away to Triangle.

“That was our game plan we just tried to manage to get a point from them at home so that we can start to build from it,” Sigion said.

“Playing against Dynamos is a simple game plan for every coach because the players are motivated by playing against such big teams.”