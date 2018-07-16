CAPS United fire blanks again

CAPS United....................0

Bulawayo Chiefs.............0

HARARE - CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe slammed the application and attitude of his players after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Bulawayo Chiefs in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

In all honesty, Makepekepe were lucky to get at least a point in this match because Chiefs caused some anxious moments for the home side with fast counter attacks.

Following the result, Makepekepe dropped to sixth place on the log with 31 points from 19 games while Chiefs are still not safe from relegation in 13th place with 19 points.

This was Makepekepe’s second consecutive goalless draw following last weekend’s shutout with Harare City.

“I thought our application was not so good. There were a lot of technical and tactical mistakes; very disappointing,” Chitembwe said.

“We were a bit slow and our ball movement was also very slow, we didn’t look like we were up to the challenge today so on that note, I’m very disappointed.

“This is one game I didn’t see any positives; there were a lot of negatives and like I said, in most aspects of the game, I think technically the application was not so good, it wasn’t polished, even the passing was not as quick as I would have liked.”

The Makepekepe gaffer reserved special mention for captain Hardlife Zvirekwi, defender Stephen Makatuka and midfielder Dominic Mukandi.

Zvirekwi, who made his comeback following a car crash that left him with an amputated right hand last weekend, was introduced in the 34th minute for a disappointing Joel Ngodzo.

“I’m very happy with Hardlife’s (Zvirekwi) contribution today, probably he was one of the shining light out there for us out there,” Chitembwe said.

“I thought him and Stephen (Makatuka) and to some extent...Mukandi to some extent; I’m sure just those three so if you have three players doing well, chances are that you will struggle.

“It was the case today, most of our players were off today and it explains why we struggled.”

Chiefs coach Garthly Chipuka welcomed the point as they continue with their fight against relegation.

“It’s a positive result because from the position that we are in, a point is OK although we would have wanted all three points,” Chipuka said.

“We were expecting them to dominate possession because they have got a lot of experience so our game plan was to disrupt that.”

Yesterday was also defender Polite Moyo’s last game for Chiefs as he is now going to complete his move to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Due to their precarious financial position, a number of Chiefs stars like Farau Matare, Perfect Chikwende and captain Gracious Mleya have all been linked with moves to other teams.

“The only guy that we are certain of is that Polite (Moyo) is going to Ngezi Platinum. We are yet to get anything official for the other players, at the moment it’s just rumours. But they are good players and you would expect other teams to come looking for them.”