Bosso edge Herentals to snap winless run

Highlanders...........................(0) 1

Herentals....................................0

BULAWAYO - Highlanders finally remembered how to win when they beat Herentals in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Midfielder Nigel Mukumbe scored the only goal for the home side just four minutes after the half time break to finally break the Students resistance.

This was Bosso’s first win following consecutive losses to Bulawayo Chiefs, FC Platinum and Black Rhinos.

Yesterday’s win saw the Bulawayo giants move into fifth place on the log with 32 points from 19 games while Herentals remain in 11th place with 22 points.

Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu was relieved with the three points following those three defeats which had left his side now trailing log leaders FC Platinum by 13 points.

But he is still worried by the fact that they are not getting as many goals as the other top teams in the league.

“We were very lucky to get the three points. We have been winning our games by just a single goal and it’s a bit worrying,” Ndlovu said.

“Today, we had put up a more attacking or offensive formation of 3-5-2 and having been firing blanks with our strikers, we then opted to have skilful players upfront.

“We did not click at all; for me it was one of the worst first halves I have watched my team play. The second half, we tried to play a bit of the ball but we still didn’t have any meaningful attacks.

“We are lucky it is Herentals and if we had come up against some of the bigger clubs, we couldn’t have come up with this result today.”

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva was disappointed because at least his team deserved a point from this match.

“Football is not a fair game sometimes looking at the performance that we had today against Highlanders; we were actually the better team but ended up on the losing side,” Mutiwekuziva.

“Well done to Highlanders for utilising the chance that came their way after a blunder by our goalkeeper’s poor ball distribution of going through the centre of the pitch.

“But overall, I’m impressed by the fighting spirit of my guys because they made Highlanders uncomfortable throughout the match.”